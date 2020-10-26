StockMarketWire.com - Student accommodation group Unite said it had appointed Richard Huntingford as its new chairman, to replace Phil White at the start of April.
Huntingford was currently chairman of specialist media platform Future. He would join Unite board as a non-executive Director on 1 December before assuming the chairmanship on 1 April.
White's pending departure had been announced in the company's 2019 annual report.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
