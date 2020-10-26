StockMarketWire.com - Conveyancing platform provider ULS Technology said it had appointed Jesper With-Fogstrup as its new chief executive.

With-Fogstrup was joining from HSBC, where he was global head of digital as a channel, prior to which he was operations head at ComparetheMarket.com.

He would his role and join the company's board in early 2021.




