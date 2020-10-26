StockMarketWire.com - Alternative fuel developer Quadrise Fuels International said it was working with a partner in Morocco on the development of an industrial-scale trail of its MSAR technology.
Quadrise had in November announced a material transfer and cooperation agreement with an international chemicals and mining group headquartered in Morocco, which it did not identify.
The company said it was able to gain access to the client's facility in October following a relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and had completed a pilot plant trial.
'Quadrise and the client are now working jointly on detailed plans for a larger, industrial-scale MSAR trial at another client site, which is planned for early in the 2021 first quarter, ahead of the commercial scale phase-two trials,' it said.
This trial was intended to further demonstrate the wider potential of MSAR at another site ahead of commercial-scale trials already being planned under phase-two of the agreement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
