StockMarketWire.com - Galantas Gold Corporation said it would be carrying out a new technical resource review at its gold Mine in Northern Ireland, to replace an 'outdated' previous report published in 2014 following a review from the Ontario Securities Commission.
Details of the potential drilling program, which would mainly concentrate on Kearney, Kerr, Joshua and Elkins veins, would mostly be conducted underground and be announced when the review was complete, the company said.
'It is considered that the Technical Report, detailing resources and economics, published in 2014, is now out-dated in detail and will be replaced by the new technical report,' it added.
'Following review by staff at the Ontario Securities Commission, the company clarifies that the Exploration Report of May 6, 2020 is not the current Technical Report as defined NI. 43-101,' it added.
At 8:13am: [LON:GAL] Galantas Gold Corporation share price was 0p at 18.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
