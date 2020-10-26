StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Allergy Therapeutics said it was screening the first patient in its exploratory field study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of its drug to address the cause of symptoms of allergic rhinoconjunctivitis due to grass pollen.
The company said it expected results from the field study, which would involve over 150 patietns over 12 sites across Germany and the USA, in H2 2021.
'The primary endpoint is the combined symptom medication score averaged over the peak grass pollen season. Results from the study will provide valuable information in preparation of the pivotal phase III study,' the company said.
At 8:18am: [LON:AGY] Allergy Therapeutics PLC share price was +0.5p at 13.88p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: