StockMarketWire.com - UK stocks opened lower on Monday as Covid-19 cases continued to climb at concerning levels in the UK, Europe and the US.
At 0822, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 16.63 points, or 0.3%, at 5,843.65.
In corporate news, Coca-Cola bottler Coca-Cola European Partners jumped 8.5% to 35.25c after it lobbed a €6.5 billion bid for Australian counterpart Coca-Cola Amatil.
The Australian company agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders, subject to completion of due diligence.
Advertising group WPP rose 0.2% to 667p on news that it had appointed Ya-Qin Zhang as a non-executive director.
Zhang was president of Chinese internet giant Baidu between 2014 and 2019 and had also held executive positions at Microsoft.
Student accommodation group Unite fell 1.2% to 875.5p after it appointed Richard Huntingford as its new chairman, to replace Phil White at the start of April.
Huntingford was currently chairman of specialist media platform Future, which shed 0.5% to £20.15.
Recently listed online beauty products retailer The Hut Group gained 2.2% to 681.48p, having upgraded its annual revenue guidance after its third-quarter sales jumped 39%.
The Hut Group lifted its annual revenue forecast to between around £1.48 billion and £1.52 billion, up from its previous target of around £1.43 billion.
Argentina-focused oil company President Energy rallied 7% to 1.58p, even as it swung to a first-half loss pinned on a steep fall in crude prices.
On a more positive note, President Energy's average monthly revenue for the first two months of the third quarter was $2.6 million, a substantial increase on the $1.5 million per-month average for the second quarter.
Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health slumped 9.4% to 17.68p on announcing that its first-half revenue had risen 5%, as strong growth in the UK and Europe was offset by weakness in the company's international business.
Cancer treastment developer Advanced Oncotherapy dropped 14% to 31.75p after it launched £7.7 million equity raising, at 30p a share.
Financial services group WH Ireland added 4.3% to 38.6p as it swung to a modest first-half profit, its first half-yearly profit in five years.
Flooring retailer United Carpets slumped 7.7% to 3p even as its revenue showed signs of recovery since it reopened its 56 stores on 22 May.
Like-for-like sales for the 19 weeks to 1 October had risen 24%, meaning the United Carpets had recovered much of the ground lost during the UK's national lockdown. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: