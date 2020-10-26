StockMarketWire.com - Payment products provider contact Eckoh said revenue was slightly lower for the six months ended 30 September, driven mainly by the expected decline in its US support business and impact on its UK business from the pandemic.
Eckoh said, however, the performance in the period was in line with its expectations.
US support business declined from $2.8m to $1.1m in the period, while US secure payments business grew 80%, as demand was boosted by the long-term structural drivers of tightening regulation.
US total business contracted was lower than last year, while om the UK, both new and total business were higher than last year, with total business contracted increasing 8% to £8.6m.
At 8:37am: [LON:ECK] Eckoh PLC share price was -1.5p at 65.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
