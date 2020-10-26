StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Alien Metals said it had been awarded an exploration licence in northern Greenland.
The 208 square kilometre licence surrounded the Citronen zinc-lead project owned by Ironbark Zinc.
Alien said it would soon commence a detailed review of historical data available over the project area.
Separately, the company said IBK Capital had commenced a marketing process for its San Celso and Los Campos silver projects in Mexico.
'The company and its advisers continue to assess new projects and identified an opportunity to secure an exploration footprint in northern Greenland on strike and adjacent to the world class undeveloped Citronen zinc-lead project, chief executive Bill Brodie Good said.
'Greenland is known for its low-sovereign risk, prospective geology and great potential in the resource sector.'
'The company's immediate focus is to undertake a comprehensive review of the licence area to guide initial work programmes.'
'We are also very pleased that IBK Capital investment bank have agreed to support our Mexico silver projects and look forward to updating the market as news develops.'
At 8:51am: [LON:UFO] share price was +0.15p at 1.85p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
