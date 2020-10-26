StockMarketWire.com - Fintech investment fund Augmentum Fintech detailed plans to raise up to £28 million through a discounted equity placing.
The company intended to issue s 23,371,380 shares, about 20% of its existing shares, at a price of 120p a share, representing a discount of approximately 6.3% to the closing price per share on 23 October 2020 of 128p a share.
The proceeds of the funds would for acquisitions.
At 8:52am: [LON:AUGM] Augmentum Fintech Plc Ord Gbp0.01 share price was -5.25p at 122.75p
