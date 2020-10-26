StockMarketWire.com - Virtual reality software provider VR Education said a key conference involving the use of its technology, the Younga forum, had been postponed.
Forum organiser BridgingTheGap Ventures had delayed the inaugural event that was scheduled to occur on 24 October due to technical issues.
'Whilst it is disappointing that the inaugural Younga forum has been postponed, we await a new date, which we will announce in due course, and we will continue to work closely with BridgingTheGap Ventures in delivering this exciting global VR spectacular,' chief executive David Whelan said.
'It is also important to clarify that the cited technical issues were not in any which way related to our platform, which is robust in hosting large scale events to global audiences.'
At 8:58am: [LON:VRE] Vr Education Holdings Plc Ord Eur0.001 share price was -1.7p at 18p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: