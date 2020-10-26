StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets products maker Directa Plus said it had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with NexTech Batteries, a company in the field of lithium sulphur batteries based in Nevada, US.
Under the terms of the agreement, Directa would supply its G+ graphene nanoplatelets, a key raw material for manufacturing the cathode of lithium sulphur batteries, to Nextech Batteries.
Prior to entering into the MOU, NexTech had completed significant test work which had validated the suitability of the company's G+ materials for lithium sulphur battery production, the company said.
At 9:20am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +1.5p at 68.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
