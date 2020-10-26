StockMarketWire.com - Irish commercial property investor Yew Grove REIT said it had been granted an extension to have its shares listed on a recognised stock exchange in an EU member state.
The company had requested an extension to the deadline to 31 May 2022.
Yew Grove REIT said collecting rent and maintaining stable property values since the start of the pandemic had taken a significant amount of its time.
At 9:24am: [LON:YEW] Yew Grove Reit Plc Ord Shs Eur0.01 share price was -0.01p at 0.86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
