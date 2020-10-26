StockMarketWire.com - Gunsynd said it would receive a stake in Malachite Resources after the latter made an offer to acquire 80% of Kolosori Nickel, in which the company held a minority stake.
The company would receive 682,790 shares and 1,137,984 deferred consideration shares in Malachite Resources in exchange for the company's 230,00 shares in Kolosori.
Malachite Resources agreed to pay $750,000 through the issuance of 9,375,000 upfront shares at an issue price of $0.08 and $1,250,000 through the issuance of 15,625,000 for the 80% of the stake in Kolosori.
The deal was conditional on various factors including shareholder and regulatory approvals.
At 9:49am: [LON:GUN] Gunsynd Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.03p at 1.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: