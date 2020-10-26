StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Pearson                                  531.60       +3.75%
Aviva                                    283.50       +1.94%
British Land Company                     385.60       +1.42%
Bt Group                                 106.00       +1.39%
Natwest Group                            124.50       +1.38%
Burberry Group                          1447.75       -2.70%
Kingfisher                               313.25       -2.14%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4111.50       -2.13%
Sage Group                               679.50       -2.09%
Whitbread                               2343.50       -1.78%

FTSE 250
Ao World                                 379.50       +4.55%
Provident Financial                      238.00       +4.29%
Oxford Biomedica                         845.50       +3.24%
Virgin Money UK                           96.08       +2.94%
Indivior                                 104.85       +2.59%
Tui AG                                   303.70       -5.95%
Firstgroup                                49.59       -3.99%
Network International Holdings           230.50       -3.96%
Playtech                                 355.95       -2.83%
Cineworld Group                           28.41       -2.64%

FTSE 350
Tui AG                                   303.70       -5.95%
Firstgroup                                49.59       -3.99%
Network International Holdings           230.50       -3.96%
Playtech                                 355.95       -2.83%
Burberry Group                          1447.75       -2.70%

AIM
KCR Residential Reit                      21.00      -16.00%
Advanced Oncotherapy                      31.50      -14.86%
Bezant Resources                           0.24      -13.73%
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings        200.00      -13.04%
Corcel                                     1.05      -12.50%

Overall Market
KCR Residential Reit                      21.00      -16.00%
Advanced Oncotherapy                      31.50      -14.86%
Bezant Resources                           0.24      -13.73%
Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings        200.00      -13.04%
Corcel                                     1.05      -12.50%