FTSE 100 Pearson 531.60 +3.75% Aviva 283.50 +1.94% British Land Company 385.60 +1.42% Bt Group 106.00 +1.39% Natwest Group 124.50 +1.38% Burberry Group 1447.75 -2.70% Kingfisher 313.25 -2.14% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4111.50 -2.13% Sage Group 679.50 -2.09% Whitbread 2343.50 -1.78% FTSE 250 Ao World 379.50 +4.55% Provident Financial 238.00 +4.29% Oxford Biomedica 845.50 +3.24% Virgin Money UK 96.08 +2.94% Indivior 104.85 +2.59% Tui AG 303.70 -5.95% Firstgroup 49.59 -3.99% Network International Holdings 230.50 -3.96% Playtech 355.95 -2.83% Cineworld Group 28.41 -2.64% FTSE 350 Ao World 379.50 +4.55% Provident Financial 238.00 +4.29% Pearson 531.60 +3.75% Oxford Biomedica 845.50 +3.24% Virgin Money UK 96.08 +2.94% Tui AG 303.70 -5.95% Firstgroup 49.59 -3.99% Network International Holdings 230.50 -3.96% Playtech 355.95 -2.83% Burberry Group 1447.75 -2.70% AIM Metals Exploration 2.15 +196.55% Sareum Holdings 2.23 +26.63% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.10 +26.29% Vela Technologies 0.10 +16.67% United Carpets Group 3.75 +15.38% KCR Residential Reit 21.00 -16.00% Advanced Oncotherapy 31.50 -14.86% Bezant Resources 0.24 -13.73% Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings 200.00 -13.04% Corcel 1.05 -12.50% Overall Market Metals Exploration 2.15 +196.55% Sareum Holdings 2.23 +26.63% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.10 +26.29% Vela Technologies 0.10 +16.67% Nanoco Group 11.64 +16.40% KCR Residential Reit 21.00 -16.00% Advanced Oncotherapy 31.50 -14.86% Bezant Resources 0.24 -13.73% Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings 200.00 -13.04% Corcel 1.05 -12.50%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -