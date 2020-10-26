StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Ascent Resources said it had not drawn down the £0.2 million third tranche of a loan that was due to be drawn on 4 October.
Following the exercise of £50,000 of warrants on 23 October, the lender had agreed that the loan amount of £0.15 million remained available any time up to 30 November.
At 1:05pm: [LON:AST] Ascent Resources PLC share price was +0.6p at 6.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
