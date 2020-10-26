StockMarketWire.com - Kettle safety control manufacturer Strix said it had completed its planned acquisition of Italian water purification group Laica.
Strix had paid an initial sum of €11.6 million cash and around 3.2 million Strix shares, subject to a six-month lock-in period.
A further €12.0 million was payable in cash subject to certain conditions being met, including threshold financial targets for the financial years ending 31 December 2021 and 2022.
The deal was first announced on 23 September.
At 1:31pm: [LON:KETL] Strix Group PLC share price was -1.25p at 216.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
