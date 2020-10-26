StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Vast Resources said it had raised £1.75 million from a placing to provide working capital.
New shares in the company were issued at 0.16p each.
Vast Resources said the cash would ensure it had sufficient funding available to cover the period until it received payment in full from the first sale of copper concentrate to Mercuria.
The first port delivery of copper concentrate to Mercuria from the Baita Plai project in Romania of 350-400 tonnes was expected to take place in early November.
At 1:41pm: [LON:VAST] Vast Resources PLC share price was -0.01p at 0.17p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
