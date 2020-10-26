StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Borders & Southern Petroleum said it has been granted an extension to its Falkland Islands licences.
The licences -- PL018, PL019 and PL020 -- granted exclusive rights for surveying, drilling and production and were due to expire on 31 October.
The company had been granted an extension by the Falkland Islands government until 31 January 2022.
That brought them into line with the expiry date for the company's Darwin discovery area licence.
There was no additional work programme commitment associated with the licence extension.
At 2:16pm: [LON:BOR] Borders Southern Petroleum PLC share price was +0.08p at 0.68p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: