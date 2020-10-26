StockMarketWire.com - Battery minerals focused Corcel said it had raised £0.75 million from a placing to fund the exercise of an option to purchase the remaining debt of Resource Mining Corporation.
New shares in the company were issued at 1p each.
Funds would also be used to pursue additional opportunities in the battery metals space.
At 2:55pm: [LON:CRCL] Corcel PLC share price was -0.15p at 1.05p
