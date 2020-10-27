StockMarketWire.com -

ES

28/10/2020 08:00 Retail Sales


FR

28/10/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
28/10/2020 07:45 Housing starts


IE

28/10/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index


IT

28/10/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade non-EU
28/10/2020 10:00 PPI


JP

28/10/2020 23:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
28/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Retail Sales


UK

28/10/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index
28/10/2020 00:01 REC JobsOutlook survey


US

28/10/2020 11:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
28/10/2020 12:30 Advance US International Trade in Goods
28/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report

