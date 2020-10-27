StockMarketWire.com - Budget airline easyJet confirmed it had sold and leased a number of its aircraft, raising $398.6 million, or about £306 million, boosting its balance sheet.
The first transaction was executed with Wilmington Trust SP Services (Dublin) for the sale and leaseback of five Airbus 320 family aircraft for $191.1m, or about £146.5m, on an average lease term of 117 months, creating obligations of £123.7m.
The second transaction was executed with Sky High 112 Leasing Company for the sale and leaseback of four Airbus 320 family aircraft for $207.5m, approximately £159.1m, on an average lease term of 116 months, creating obligations of £108.0m.
'Once these two transactions are completed, easyJet will retain 152 fully owned and unencumbered aircraft, representing approximately 44% of the fleet,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: