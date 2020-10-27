StockMarketWire.com - Biopharmaceutical group Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals said it had extended a development agreement with a 'leading' global pharmaceutical company to explore and manufacture pharmaceutical products.
As a result of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has agreed with an unnamed pharmaceutrical company, or Globalco, to further extend the agreement until 31 December 2020 in order to properly complete the work required by both parties under the agreement, the company said.
The agreement extended the collaboration announced on 14 May 2018, which granted Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals access to technical support, advanced methods of discovering, developing and engineering antibodies, and certain intellectual property necessary for the successful preclinical development of its lead candidate bi-specific CDX antibody.
At 8:39am: [LON:HEMO] Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc share price was -2.23p at 9.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: