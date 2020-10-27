StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Clear Leisure said a court would hear the €10.8 million legal claim brought by Sipiem against the company's previous management and audit committee on 10 March 2021.
The independent expert appointed by the court had formally accepted the appointment under oath at a court hearing held on 21 October 2020, the company said.
The expert would start his assessment work on 5 November 2020.
'We are very pleased with the tight timeline, set by the Venice judge, for the Sipiem claim. The March 2021 hearing is expected to be extremely informative as the amount of claimed damages will be formally submitted by the independent expert in his report to the judge,' Clear Leisure said.
At 8:53am: [LON:CLP] Clear Leisure PLC share price was +0.06p at 0.28p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
