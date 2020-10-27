StockMarketWire.com - Television content producer Zinc Media launched a £4 million share placing, partly to plug working capital needs following losses associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.

New shares in the company were being offered at 60p each.

Zinc Media said the pandemic had delayed productions and commissioning during lockdowns.

A £0.5 million portion of the funds would be used for talent acquisition.


At 9:00am: [LON:ZIN] Zinc Media Group Plc Ord 0.00025p share price was +1.5p at 62.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com