StockMarketWire.com - Television content producer Zinc Media launched a £4 million share placing, partly to plug working capital needs following losses associated with the Covid-19 pandemic.
New shares in the company were being offered at 60p each.
Zinc Media said the pandemic had delayed productions and commissioning during lockdowns.
A £0.5 million portion of the funds would be used for talent acquisition.
At 9:00am: [LON:ZIN] Zinc Media Group Plc Ord 0.00025p share price was +1.5p at 62.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
