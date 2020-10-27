StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had appointed Jane Robertson as its chief medical officer.
Robertson would join from biotech company Achilles Therapeutics, where she was also chief medical officer.
She had also performed the same role at Nucana Biomed and Kesios Therapeutics.
At 9:03am: [LON:REDX] Redx Pharma Plc share price was 0p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: