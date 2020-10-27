StockMarketWire.com - Kidney disease diagnostics group Renalytix AI posted a deeper first-half loss as it continued to progress its flagship KidneyIntelX product towards commercialisation.
Pre-tax losses for the year through June amounted to $10.6 million, compared to losses of $7.1 million year-on-year. No revenue was recorded for the period.
"We are pleased with the rate of progress RenalytixAI continues to make achieving milestones that we believe are fundamental to long term sustainable business growth,' chief executive James McCullough said.
'In calendar 2021, we remain focused on increasing reimbursement coverage, expanding strategic partnerships, FDA regulatory events, additional health system partnerships and growing our testing volumes for KidneyIntelX.'
