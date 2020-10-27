StockMarketWire.com - Ship owner Tufton Oceanic Assets said it had acquired a handysize bulk carrier for $10.6 million, taking its fleet to 19 vessels.
The carrier had a fixed-rate time charter for 10-to-13 months to a large maritime transport and logistics company.
Tufton Oceanic Assets said the yield during the charter was in line with targets it expressed in its 25 September 2018 prospects.
At 9:17am: [LON:SHIP] Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 0.89p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
