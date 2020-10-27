StockMarketWire.com - Cybersecurity services provider ECSC said it had won two 'significant' contracts, worth a combined £580,000.
The contracts from one of the UK's major rail companies and a national builder's merchant, each of which was for an initial period of three years, represented over 20% of the current its managed detection and response division order book.
Under the contracts, ECSC would provide 24/7/365 cyber security monitoring, detection and response support.
At 9:37am: [LON:ECSC] ECSC Group Plc share price was +2.5p at 67.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
