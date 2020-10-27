StockMarketWire.com - Base metal exploration company Castillo Copper said it had commenced drilling at the Big One deposit in the Mt Isa copper-belt district of Queensland, Australia.
The drilling campaign's overall objective was to verify scalability via targeting to extend known mineralisation, especially 'how deep high-grade supergene mineralisation extends from surface and if this transitions into underlying sulphides at depth,' the company said.
Upon completion of the campaign, Castillo said it should 'have considerable insights about the scalability of the Big One deposit by targeting an incremental parallel structure from known mineralisation.'
At 9:40am: [LON:CCZ] share price was +0.05p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
