StockMarketWire.com - Life sciences investor NetScientific said portfolio company PDS Biotechnology was launching a phase-two clinical trial for a cervical cancer treatment.
This trial was being led by Ann H. Klopp, associate professor of radiation oncology and resident Olsi Gjyshi at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
The trial would investigate the anti-tumor efficacy and safety of PDS0101 in combination with standard of care chemoradiotherapy, and their correlation with critical biomarkers of immune response, in approximately 35 patients.
'We believe that the demonstrated potential of PDS0101 to activate the immune system to induce tumor-targeting T-cells provides strong potential to present improved treatments to patients with cervical cancer," PDS Biotech chief medical officer Lauren Wood said.
