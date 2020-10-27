StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Bluejay Mining said it had agreed a four-week extension to offtake negotiations for the Dundas ilmenite project in Greenland.
'The company will update the market on the status of these discussions in due course,' it said in a short statement.
At 2:17pm: [LON:JAY] Bluejay Mining Plc share price was -0.21p at 9.94p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
