StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Kodal Minerals said progress on a mining application for its Bougouni lithium project in Mali had recommenced following changes to the country's transition government ministry.
All documents had been updated for the new ministry and interim constitution.
'The documents are pending signing by the new Minister which will then allow the company to receive notification of requirement to pay for the mining licence,' chief executive Bernard Aylward said.
'Kodal is monitoring this situation and will provide updates when information is received.'
The company also said it had drawn down the second and final advance of $0.75 million under a loan agreement with with Riverfort Global Opportunities PCC and YA II PN.
At 2:38pm: [LON:KOD] Kodal Minerals share price was +0p at 0.08p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
