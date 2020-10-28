CA
29/10/2020 12:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
29/10/2020 12:30 Building permits
30/10/2020 12:30 GDP
30/10/2020 12:30 Industrial product & raw materials price indexes
02/11/2020 14:30 Manufacturing PMI
CH
30/10/2020 07:30 Retail Sales
30/10/2020 08:00 KOF economic barometer
02/11/2020 08:30 procure.ch Purchasing Managers' Index
03/11/2020 07:30 CPI
CN
02/11/2020 03:15 Manufacturing PMI
DE
29/10/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI
30/10/2020 07:00 Retail Trade
30/10/2020 07:00 GDP - 1st release
02/11/2020 08:55 Manufacturing PMI
ES
29/10/2020 08:00 Flash Estimate CPI
30/10/2020 08:00 Preliminary GDP
02/11/2020 08:15 Manufacturing PMI
EU
29/10/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
29/10/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision
29/10/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
30/10/2020 08:30 EuroCOIN indicator of euro area economic activity
30/10/2020 10:00 Unemployment
30/10/2020 10:00 Flash Estimate euro area inflation
30/10/2020 10:00 Preliminary Flash Estimate GDP
02/11/2020 09:00 Eurozone Manufacturing PMI
FR
30/10/2020 06:30 GDP - first estimate
30/10/2020 07:45 Provisional CPI
02/11/2020 08:50 Manufacturing PMI
IE
02/11/2020 01:01 Manufacturing PMI
03/11/2020 11:00 Monthly Unemployment
IT
29/10/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey
30/10/2020 09:00 Unemployment
30/10/2020 10:00 Cities CPI
30/10/2020 10:00 Provisional CPI
30/10/2020 11:00 GDP preliminary estimate
02/11/2020 08:45 Manufacturing PMI
JP
29/10/2020 00:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
29/10/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 23:30 Labour Force Survey
29/10/2020 23:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
29/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Industrial Production
30/10/2020 01:00 Steel Imports & Exports Statistics
30/10/2020 04:30 Preliminary Report on Petroleum Statistics
30/10/2020 05:00 Housing Starts
30/10/2020 05:00 Construction Orders
02/11/2020 00:30 Manufacturing PMI
02/11/2020 05:00 Auto sales
UK
29/10/2020 09:30 Money and Credit
29/10/2020 09:30 Monetary & Financial Statistics
30/10/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium Vacancy Monitor
30/10/2020 07:00 Nationwide House Price Index September 2016
30/10/2020 09:30 Insolvency statistics
02/11/2020 09:30 CIPS / Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index
US
29/10/2020 12:30 Advance estimate GDP
29/10/2020 12:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
29/10/2020 13:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
29/10/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales Index
29/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
30/10/2020 12:30 Personal Income & Outlays
30/10/2020 14:00 University of Michigan Survey of Consumers
02/11/2020 14:45 Manufacturing PMI
02/11/2020 15:00 ISM Report on Business Manufacturing PMI
03/11/2020 13:55 Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index
03/11/2020 15:00 IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index
03/11/2020 15:00 Manufacturers' Shipments, Inventories & Orders (M3)
03/11/2020 21:00 Domestic Auto Industry Sales
03/11/2020 21:30 API Weekly Statistical Bulletin
