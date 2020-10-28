CA
29/10/2020 12:30 Building permits
29/10/2020 12:30 Payroll employment, earnings & hours
DE
29/10/2020 13:00 Provisional CPI
ES
29/10/2020 08:00 Flash Estimate CPI
EU
29/10/2020 10:00 Business & Consumer Surveys
29/10/2020 12:45 European Central Bank interest rate decision
29/10/2020 13:30 Press conference with ECB President Christine Lagarde
IT
29/10/2020 09:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 09:00 Business Confidence Survey
JP
29/10/2020 00:30 Detailed Import & Export Statistics
29/10/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence Survey
29/10/2020 23:30 CPI (Tokyo), CPI ex-Food (Tokyo)
29/10/2020 23:30 Labour Force Survey
29/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Industrial Production
UK
29/10/2020 09:30 Money and Credit
29/10/2020 09:30 Monetary & Financial Statistics
US
29/10/2020 12:30 Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report - Initial Claims
29/10/2020 12:30 Advance estimate GDP
29/10/2020 13:45 Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index
29/10/2020 14:00 Pending Home Sales Index
29/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com