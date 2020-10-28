ES
28/10/2020 08:00 Retail Sales
FR
28/10/2020 07:45 Consumer confidence survey
28/10/2020 07:45 Housing starts
IE
28/10/2020 11:00 Retail Sales Index
IT
28/10/2020 09:00 Foreign Trade non-EU
28/10/2020 10:00 PPI
JP
28/10/2020 23:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for 1st 10 days of Month
28/10/2020 23:50 Preliminary Retail Sales
UK
28/10/2020 00:01 Shop Price Index
28/10/2020 00:01 REC JobsOutlook survey
US
28/10/2020 11:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
28/10/2020 12:30 Advance US International Trade in Goods
28/10/2020 14:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
