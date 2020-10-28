Interim Result
28/10/2020 Itaconix PLC (ITX)
28/10/2020 Glaxosmithkline PLC (GSK)
Final Result
28/10/2020 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)
AGM / EGM
28/10/2020 Zoetic International Plc (ZOE)
28/10/2020 Watchstone Group PLC (WTG)
28/10/2020 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
28/10/2020 Petra Diamonds Limited (PDL)
28/10/2020 Ideagen PLC (IDEA)
Trading Statement
28/10/2020 Next PLC (NXT)
28/10/2020 Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (ODX)
28/10/2020 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
28/10/2020 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
28/10/2020 Elementis PLC (ELM)
28/10/2020 Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD)
28/10/2020 Bank Of Ireland Group Plc (BIRG)
Ex-Dividend
28/10/2020 Smith & Nephew PLC (SN.)
28/10/2020 Law Debenture Corporation PLC (LWDB)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com