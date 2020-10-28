StockMarketWire.com - Food and beverage ingredient supplier Tate & Lyle said it had agreed to acquire 85% shareholding of Thai tapioca modified food starch manufacturer Chaodee Modified Starch, for an undisclosed sum.
Tate & Lyle said it would operate Chaodee Modified Starch in partnership with its former owner.
'This investment extends Tate & Lyle's presence in speciality tapioca-based texturants and establishes a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca region of eastern Thailand,' the company said.
'The acquisition will enable Tate & Lyle to offer a broader range of tapioca-based solutions to meet customers' needs for better tasting and clean label foods in categories including dairy, bakery, snacks, noodles and soup, sauces and dressings.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: