StockMarketWire.com - Biotherapeutics company PureTech Health said it had filed a registration statement to list American depository shares on the Nasdaq stock market in the US.
PureTech Health said the US listed was expected to take place after the Securities and Exchange and Commission and Nasdaq have completed a review process.
The listing would not include the issuance of any shares of the company, PureTeach said, citing its strong cash position.
It added that it would maintain its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in addition to the potential US listing.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
