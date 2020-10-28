StockMarketWire.com - Solar project investor Next Energy Solar Fund said is first-half generation volumes had significantly exceeded its budget.
Generation from the company portfolio in the six months through September was 11.1% above budget, while irradiation had exceeded expectations by 10.8%.
Next Energy Solar Fund reaffirmed its full-year dividend target of 7.05p per share. The company also announced the energisation of its 8.5MWp subsidy-free solar asset, High Garrett, in Essex.
The new site brought its total subsidy-free portfolio to 64MWp following Bosworth and Staughton, which were energised in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
