Data from the Declare-Timi 58 phase 3 trial had showed Forxiga achieved a 'statistically significant reduction in the composite endpoint of hospitalisation for heart failure or cardiovascular death, versus placebo, in adults with type-2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease or multiple cardiovascular risk factors,' the company said.

In a separate announcement, the company said its gastric cancer drug candidate had received supplemental biologics license application and has also been granted priority review in the US.








