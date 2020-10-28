StockMarketWire.com - Drugmakers Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said they had signed a statement of intent with Gavi to distribution an eventual COVID-19 vaccines.
Under the agreement, the drugmakers said they would make available 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, subject to regulatory approval from health authorities, to the COVAX facility.
The COVAX Facility was part of COVAX, a global collaboration of governments, global health organizations, businesses and philanthropic organizations working to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
