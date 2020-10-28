StockMarketWire.com - Clinical technology group Sensyne Health said it had extended an existing association with Microsoft.
The pact would see the two companies will work together to further develop Sensyne's clinical AI and health cloud technologies to improve, augment, and reduce the cost of patient care.
'The partnership is expected to deliver latest generation healthcare 'cloud-first' systems and cutting-edge predictive machine learning algorithms with the aim of reducing demand on global healthcare systems, while amplifying clinicians' ability to deliver quality care at scale,' the company said.
