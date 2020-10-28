StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its Princess Cruises had extended its pause of operations on sailings from Australia and New Zealand through May 2021, citing uncertainty over international Covid-19 related travel restrictions.
Guests would receive a refundable future cruise credit equivalent to 100% of the cruise fare paid plus an additional non-refundable bonus FCC equal to 25% of the cruise fare paid, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
