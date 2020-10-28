StockMarketWire.com - Biomarker group Oxford BioDynamics said it had formed an agreement with Oregon Health & Science University to assess tests that would identify the severity of Covid-19.
Oxford BioDynamics noted that some people infected with SARS-CoV-2 become severely ill and hospitalized, while many only experience mild illness.
Samples from Oregon Health & Science University would be used to further the development of the company's Covid-19 severity test.
The work would be aimed at forecasting individuals' risks of severe disease progression in advance, to inform risk mitigation decisions and help optimize acute and long-term treatment.
