StockMarketWire.com - Luxury carmaker Aston Martin Lagonda said all shares available in its £125 million capital raise had been conditionally placed or subscribed.
The capital raise comprised 250 million shares at a price of 50 pence a share.
'The capital Raise rs conditional upon receipt of approval from the shareholders of the company of certain resolutions (including granting authority to issue and allot the new shares to be proposed at a general meeting expected to be held in early December 2020,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
