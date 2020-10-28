StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies reported 'excellent' gold recoveries from oxide and sulphide samples following testwork at its Diba gold project in western Mali.
Heap leach amenability showed 95.8% gold recovery at a coarse crush size, significantly higher than the 80 % modelled in the current preliminary economic assessment, or PEA, reported on in July.
The company said the existing Diba PEA would incorporate the recent higher oxide recoveries of 95.8% compared to 80% used in the existing PEA.
The testwork on fresh sulphide samples also showed that CIL processing will likely be very effective, with 86.8 % gold recovery at attractive grind sizes.
'The significantly enhanced recoveries and addition of the sulphide resource, should add considerable economic value to the project, the company said.
At 8:54am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +7.5p at 61p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: