StockMarketWire.com - Altus Strategies reported 'excellent' gold recoveries from oxide and sulphide samples following testwork at its Diba gold project in western Mali.

Heap leach amenability showed 95.8% gold recovery at a coarse crush size, significantly higher than the 80 % modelled in the current preliminary economic assessment, or PEA, reported on in July.

The company said the existing Diba PEA would incorporate the recent higher oxide recoveries of 95.8% compared to 80% used in the existing PEA.

The testwork on fresh sulphide samples also showed that CIL processing will likely be very effective, with 86.8 % gold recovery at attractive grind sizes.

'The significantly enhanced recoveries and addition of the sulphide resource, should add considerable economic value to the project, the company said.




At 8:54am: [LON:ALS] Altus Strategies Plc share price was +7.5p at 61p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com