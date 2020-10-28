StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             2382.00       +3.03%
Avast                                    501.00       +0.76%
B&M European Value Retail S.A.           489.45       +0.32%
Admiral Group                           2763.00       +0.22%
Croda International                     6389.00       +0.17%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      76.06      -65.27%
British Land Company                     336.40       -7.84%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           3713.00       -5.71%
Prudential                               944.20       -5.63%
Melrose Industries                       116.68       -5.60%

FTSE 250
Kaz Minerals                             625.70       +9.62%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       57.45       +5.41%
Convatec Group                           193.85       +4.84%
Cmc Markets                              323.25       +1.97%
Chemring Group                           266.00       +1.92%
Ibstock                                  160.55      -10.26%
Cineworld Group                           24.09       -7.74%
Wetherspoon ( J.D.)                      850.75       -6.92%
Micro Focus International                229.35       -6.69%
Capita                                    22.43       -6.42%

FTSE 350
Kaz Minerals                             625.70       +9.62%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding       57.45       +5.41%
Convatec Group                           193.85       +4.84%
Ocado Group                             2382.00       +3.03%
Pphe Hotel Group Limited                1012.50       +2.27%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                      76.06      -65.27%
Ibstock                                  160.55      -10.26%
British Land Company                     336.40       -7.84%
Cineworld Group                           24.09       -7.74%
Hammerson                                 17.10       -7.24%

AIM
Chariot Oil & Gas                          6.60      +33.33%
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.68      +16.24%
Altus Strategies                          61.00      +14.02%
Mirriad Advertising  Ord Gbp0.00001       36.50      +10.61%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.51      +10.50%
Remote Monitored Systems  Ord 0.2p         1.62      -26.14%
Metals Exploration                         2.58      -16.94%
Shoe Zone                                 38.00      -16.48%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.40      -11.11%
Omega Diagnostics Group                   82.50      -10.81%

