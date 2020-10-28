FTSE 100 Ocado Group 2382.00 +3.03% Avast 501.00 +0.76% B&M European Value Retail S.A. 489.45 +0.32% Admiral Group 2763.00 +0.22% Croda International 6389.00 +0.17% Rolls-Royce Holdings 76.06 -65.27% British Land Company 336.40 -7.84% Intercontinental Hotels Group 3713.00 -5.71% Prudential 944.20 -5.63% Melrose Industries 116.68 -5.60% FTSE 250 Kaz Minerals 625.70 +9.62% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 57.45 +5.41% Convatec Group 193.85 +4.84% Cmc Markets 323.25 +1.97% Chemring Group 266.00 +1.92% Ibstock 160.55 -10.26% Cineworld Group 24.09 -7.74% Wetherspoon ( J.D.) 850.75 -6.92% Micro Focus International 229.35 -6.69% Capita 22.43 -6.42% FTSE 350 Kaz Minerals 625.70 +9.62% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 57.45 +5.41% Convatec Group 193.85 +4.84% Ocado Group 2382.00 +3.03% Pphe Hotel Group Limited 1012.50 +2.27% Rolls-Royce Holdings 76.06 -65.27% Ibstock 160.55 -10.26% British Land Company 336.40 -7.84% Cineworld Group 24.09 -7.74% Hammerson 17.10 -7.24% AIM Chariot Oil & Gas 6.60 +33.33% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.68 +16.24% Altus Strategies 61.00 +14.02% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 36.50 +10.61% Alba Mineral Resources 0.51 +10.50% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.62 -26.14% Metals Exploration 2.58 -16.94% Shoe Zone 38.00 -16.48% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.40 -11.11% Omega Diagnostics Group 82.50 -10.81% Overall Market Chariot Oil & Gas 6.60 +33.33% Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.68 +16.24% Altus Strategies 61.00 +14.02% Mirriad Advertising Ord Gbp0.00001 36.50 +10.61% Alba Mineral Resources 0.51 +10.50% Rolls-Royce Holdings 76.06 -65.27% Remote Monitored Systems Ord 0.2p 1.62 -26.14% Metals Exploration 2.58 -16.94% Shoe Zone 38.00 -16.48% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.40 -11.11%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
