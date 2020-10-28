StockMarketWire.com - IT services group SysGroup said it expected its adjusted first-half operating earnings to grow by at least 15%, even amid a flat revenue performance.
Cash conversion, the company added, continued to be strong, with it ended the period with over £1.0 million of net cash.
'The first half of the year shows the resilience of our business model and the mission critical nature of our services within our customer base, some of whom have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,' chief executive Adam Binks said.
'This performance has continued into the start of the second half of the year and we can expect a good outcome for the full year, although we remain cautious given the volatility of the economic landscape.'
At 9:01am: [LON:SYS] Sysgroup Plc share price was 0p at 33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: