StockMarketWire.com - Intellectual property investment group Tekcapital welcomed news that portfolio company and E-glasses developer Lucyd had received a positive patent notice in the US.
The US patent regulator had issued a notice of allowance for Lucyd's utility patent #16/022,097.
Tekcapital said the 'link' patent covered the functionality of a mobile app which Lucyd had in development to support its wearable ecosystem.
In addition to that utility patent allowance, Lucyd was granted 13 smartglass design patents.
At 9:05am: [LON:TEK] Tekcapital share price was +0.75p at 10.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: