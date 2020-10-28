StockMarketWire.com - Specialist finance provider 1pm said it had received accreditation to expand its lending under the UK government's Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme to support credit worthy UK businesses.
Originally set to end on 30 September, the government recently announced that the CBILS scheme would remain open for applications until 30 November.
At 9:16am: [LON:OPM] 1pm PLC share price was -0.25p at 16.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
